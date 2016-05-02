(Adds details on customer deposits, loans, quotes)
AMMAN May 2 Arab Bank Group, Jordan's
largest lender, said on Monday its first-quarter net profit was
$218.3 million, up from $217.2 million a year earlier, helped by
a rise in loans and customer deposits.
The bank, one of the Middle East's major financial
institutions, said in a statement loans and customer deposits
grew by 3 percent and 2 percent respectively compared with the
same period last year.
Customer deposits were $35.4 billion at the end of March
while loans were $24.4 billion.
Arab Bank, present in 30 countries in five continents, owns
40 percent of Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank ANB.
Chairman Sabih al-Masri said first-quarter results reflected
"the bank's well-diversified asset based and geographical
spread".
Chief Executive Nemeh Sabbagh said the ratio of
non-performing loans to net loans was 4.7 percent at the end of
March. Liquidity continued to be robust with a loan-to-deposit
ratio of 68.9 percent.
In January, Arab Bank reported 2015 net profit of $442
million, from $577 million a year earlier, after putting aside
hundreds of millions to cover a legal settlement in the United
States.
Arab Bank agreed last August to settle lawsuits filed by
about 500 U.S. citizens who sued the lender under the U.S.
Anti-Terrorism Act, which permits U.S. citizens to pursue claims
arising from international terrorism. The terms were not
disclosed.
In September 2014, a U.S. jury in New York found the bank
liable for providing material support to Hamas and said it must
compensate victims of two dozen attacks attributed to the
Islamic militant group that took place more than a decade ago in
and around Israel, the first time a bank was held liable in U.S.
court for violating the act.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Susan Thomas)