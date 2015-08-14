NEW YORK Aug 14 Arab Bank Plc has
agreed to settle U.S. litigation accusing it of facilitating
Hamas attacks in Israel, nearly a year after a U.S. jury found
the bank liable.
The settlement was disclosed on Friday by a spokeswoman for
one of the plaintiffs' law firms and a spokesman for Arab Bank.
The deal means a trial scheduled to start Monday to
determine how much the bank would have to pay the victims and
their families will no longer go ahead.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The litigation against Arab Bank included claims brought by
approximately 500 U.S. citizens who said they were either
victims of Hamas attacks or the family members of victims.
In September 2014, a U.S. jury in Brooklyn, New York, found
the Jordan-based bank knowingly supported Hamas in carrying out
attacks.
The verdict marked the first time a bank was held liable in
U.S. court for violating the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act, which lets
American citizens pursue claims arising from international
terrorism.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel, writing by
Joseph Ax; Editing by Andrew Hay)