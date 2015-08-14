(Corrects headline and paragraph one to "militant attacks" instead of "Hamas attacks," corrects paragraph 5 to show the 500 plaintiffs claimed to be victims of attacks by Hamas and other militant groups instead of just Hamas)

By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax

NEW YORK Aug 14 Arab Bank Plc has agreed to settle litigation brought by hundreds of Americans who accused it of facilitating militant attacks in Israel, nearly a year after a U.S. jury found the bank liable.

The settlement was confirmed on Friday by Michael Elsner, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, and a spokesman for Arab Bank. The terms were not disclosed.

Elsner said the framework of the deal would be finalized over the next few months.

A trial had been scheduled to start Monday to begin determining how much the bank would have to pay the victims and their families.

Approximately 500 U.S. citizens had sued Arab Bank under the U.S Anti-Terrorism Act, which permits U.S. citizens to pursue claims arising from international terrorism. The plaintiffs included both victims of attacks carried out by Hamas and other groups, as well as family members of the victims.

In September 2014, a U.S. jury in Brooklyn, New York, found the Jordan-based bank knowingly supported Hamas in carrying out attacks, the first time a bank was held liable in U.S. court for violating the act.

That verdict covered 310 plaintiffs. A source familiar with the litigation said the settlement would include claims brought under the Anti-Terrorism Act by all 500 plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs at trial said Arab Bank knowingly maintained accounts for Hamas operatives and facilitated payments to families of suicide bombers and those imprisoned or injured during a Palestinian uprising beginning in 2000.

Monday's trial, which was to include 17 plaintiffs, had been akin to so-called bellwether trials that are common in mass tort cases. The trial was expected to allow both sides to assess the damages for a few plaintiffs in order to gauge the potential overall amount of money at stake for the bank.

It was not clear how much in potential damages Arab Bank had faced.

Elsner, the plaintiffs' lawyer, had previously said that a verdict could have been for millions of dollars.

The case is Linde et al. v. Arab Bank, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 04-2799. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Andrew Hay, Noeleen Walder and Leslie Adler)