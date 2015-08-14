(Adds details of similar cases pending against other banks,
background on trial)
By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Aug 14 Arab Bank Plc has
agreed to settle litigation brought by hundreds of Americans who
accused it of facilitating militant attacks in Israel, nearly a
year after a U.S. jury found the bank liable.
The settlement was confirmed on Friday by Michael Elsner, a
lawyer for the plaintiffs, and a spokesman for Arab Bank. The
terms were not disclosed.
Elsner said the framework of the deal would be finalized
over the next few months.
A trial had been scheduled to start Monday to begin
determining how much the bank would have to pay the victims and
their families.
Approximately 500 U.S. citizens had sued Arab Bank under the
U.S Anti-Terrorism Act, which permits U.S. citizens to pursue
claims arising from international terrorism. The plaintiffs
included both victims of attacks carried out by Hamas and other
groups, as well as family members of the victims.
In September 2014, a U.S. jury in Brooklyn, New York, found
the Jordan-based bank liable for two dozen Hamas attacks that
took place more than a decade ago in and around Israel, the
first time a bank was held liable in U.S. court for violating
the act.
Several other banks are facing similar claims in U.S. courts
under the Anti-Terrorism Act, including Bank of China
, Credit Lyonnais SA, HSBC Holdings Plc
and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, among
others.
Last year's verdict covered 310 plaintiffs, but a source
familiar with the litigation said the settlement would include
all 500 plaintiffs who brought claims under the Anti-Terrorism
Act.
At trial, lawyers for the plaintiffs said Arab Bank
knowingly maintained accounts for Hamas operatives and
facilitated payments to families of suicide bombers and those
imprisoned or injured during a Palestinian uprising beginning in
2000.
Arab Bank argued that it had followed proper screening
procedures to checked accounts and transactions against lists of
designated terrorist organizations.
The bank had vowed to appeal, saying U.S. District Judge
Brian Cogan issued flawed rulings that prevented it from
mounting a full defense.
Arab Bank said after last year's trial that the verdict
could expose financial institutions to "enormous liability" for
providing routine banking services.
Monday's trial, which was to include 17 plaintiffs, had been
akin to so-called bellwether trials that are common in mass tort
cases. The trial was expected to allow both sides to assess the
damages for a few plaintiffs in order to gauge the potential
overall amount of money at stake for the bank.
It was not clear how much in potential damages Arab Bank had
faced.
Elsner, the plaintiffs' lawyer, had previously said that a
verdict could have been for millions of dollars.
The case is Linde et al. v. Arab Bank, U.S. District Court
for the Eastern District of New York, No. 04-2799.
