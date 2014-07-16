Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DUBAI, July 16 Jordan-based Arab Bank on Wednesday reported first-half net profit up 7 percent year on year.
Net profit after tax and provisions for the bank, which has operations across a number of Middle Eastern countries, was $414.9 million, against $387.3 million in the opening six months of 2013, an emailed statement said. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.