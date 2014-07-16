(Changes dateline, adds quotes and further detail)

AMMAN, July 16 Jordan-based Arab Bank reported a 7 percent increase in first-half net profit, underpinned by growing revenues.

Arab Bank has been expanding across several Middle Eastern countries and has built a reputation for stability in a region shaken by conflict and political upheaval, partly thanks to diversified investments.

Its net profit after provisions was $414.9 million, against $387.3 million in the opening six months of 2013, an emailed statement said. Net interest and commissions rose 3 percent and 7 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

Chief Executive Nemeh al-Sabbagh said the bank's capital adequacy ratio was 14.15 percent at the end of June.

Arab Bank also owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank ANB. (Reporting by David French and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)