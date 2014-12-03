UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Dec 3 European dairy produce cooperative Arla Foods Amba has dropped its bid for Egyptian Arab Dairy Product Company, Arla Foods said on Wednesday.
The decision came after Denmark's Arla completed due diligence on Arab Dairy Product Company.
"Our conclusion based on the study is that we will not make a binding offer to Arab Dairy," said head of Arla's Consumer International Finn S. Hansen in the statement.
Arla Foods said on Sept. 11 it has placed a non-binding bid for shares in the Egyptian company. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources