CAIRO, March 2 Pioneers Holding, an Egyptian financial firm, has offered a winning bid of 71.11 Egyptian pounds ($9.32) per share for Egypt's Arab Dairy , the market regulator said on Monday, ending a months-long bidding war.

A subsidiary of Europe's biggest dairy group, Lactalis, made a bid of 71 Egyptian pounds.

The battle for control of the Egyptian cheese maker is part of a recent flurry of activity on the Cairo bourse, signaling resurgent interest from international investors in a market looking to restore confidence after the turmoil unleashed by a 2011 uprising which ousted leader Hosni Mubarak.

($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by Susan Thomas)