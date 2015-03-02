UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO, March 2 Pioneers Holding, an Egyptian financial firm, has offered a winning bid of 71.11 Egyptian pounds ($9.32) per share for Egypt's Arab Dairy , the market regulator said on Monday, ending a months-long bidding war.
A subsidiary of Europe's biggest dairy group, Lactalis, made a bid of 71 Egyptian pounds.
The battle for control of the Egyptian cheese maker is part of a recent flurry of activity on the Cairo bourse, signaling resurgent interest from international investors in a market looking to restore confidence after the turmoil unleashed by a 2011 uprising which ousted leader Hosni Mubarak.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.