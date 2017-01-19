HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
DUBAI Jan 19 Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia's seventh-largest lender by assets, reported a 4.9 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, according to a bourse statement.
* Net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 565.1 million riyals ($150.8 million), compared to 594.4 million riyals a year earlier.
* Average forecast of three analysts: profit of 729.4 million riyals. Arab National Bank is 40 percent owned by Jordan's largest lender Arab Bank Group. ($1 = 3.7487 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold)
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - With its first Euroclearable local currency bond sale last week, Chile hopes to move closer to greater inclusion in major indices that could lure substantial foreign investment.
RIYADH, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia and France, both backers of Syrian rebels, said on Tuesday they hoped Syrian truce talks in Astana would lead to a resumption of U.N.-led peace efforts in Geneva and more aid to civilians suffering from five years of war.