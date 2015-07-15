DUBAI, July 15 Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank has received regulatory approval to raise 2 billion riyals ($533.28 million)through sukuk which will enhance its supplementary capital, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The kingdom's seventh-largest lender by assets will privately place the Tier 2 sukuk with a tenor of 10 years although it allows the issuer to redeem the security after five years.

Arab National Bank joins a string of Saudi Arabian banks that have sought to replenish their capital reserves in the last couple of years by issuing capital-boosting bonds and bonus shares following a period of strong lending growth.

Sources told Reuters in June that Riyad Bank had completed a sukuk worth 4 billion riyals which would enhance its Tier 2 capital while Saudi British Bank privately placed a 1.5 billion riyal subordinated Tier 2 sukuk in May.

Capital reserves are high in Saudi Arabia due to the kingdom's conservative regulatory standards.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Jason Neely)