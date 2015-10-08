DUBAI Oct 8 Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank
has issued 2 billion riyals ($533 million) of 10-year
sukuk through a private placement, the kingdom's seventh largest
lender by assets said in a bourse statement on Thursday.
The bank has the right to call the sukuk after five years,
it said. The yield was expected to be 140 basis points over the
six-month Saudi interbank offered rate, the
statement added.
The proceeds of the issue will enhance the bank's capital in
addition to allowing it to expand its activities through its
Islamic window, the bank said.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)