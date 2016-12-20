BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
DUBAI Dec 20 Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia's seventh-largest bank by assets, has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.45 riyals ($0.12) per share for the second half of 2016, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The dividend is lower than 0.55 riyals paid in the corresponding period of last year.
($1 = 3.7508 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.