(Corrects name in headline to Arab Bank, from Aran Bank)

AMMAN Feb 6 Arab Bank Group said on Monday 2011 net profit rose 13 percent to $305.9 million as revenues grew despite political upheaval that hit the region.

Chairman Abdel Hamid Shoman said the bank, one of the Middle East's major financial insititutions with a strong presence across the region, saw deposits grow more than $1 billion to $31.7 billion at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Dan Lalor)