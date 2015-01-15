UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Jan 15 A subsidiary of Europe's biggest dairy group Lactalis has raised its offer for Egypt's Arab Dairy to 60.5 Egyptian pounds per share, topping a rival bid from Pioneers Holding as a takeover battle heats up.
Egypt's market regulator said in a statement it was looking into the new bid from the Lactalis subsidiary, called Al-Nour for Dairy Industries. The regulator extended the deadline for new bids last week to Jan. 22, after Pioneers raised its offer for the cheesemaker. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by David Clarke)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources