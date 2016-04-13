(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/1TQYcXj
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/1TQYkG7
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/1TQYq0t
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/1TQYq0D
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 13 A record number of rigs are
drilling for oil and gas on the Arabian peninsula even as
drilling in the rest of the world tumbles in response to low
prices.
There were almost 290 rigs active in Saudi Arabia and the
neighbouring states of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman
in March, according to oilfield services company Baker Hughes.
The rig count has increased by 50 since oil prices started
to fall in mid-2014 and has almost doubled over the last five
years (tmsnrt.rs/1TQYcXj).
As a result, the Arabian peninsula now accounts for nearly
30 percent of all active rigs outside North America, up from
less than 18 percent when the slump began (tmsnrt.rs/1TQYkG7).
Saudi Arabia alone had 127 operating rigs in March, with 67
targeting primarily oil-bearing formations and 60 hunting for
gas (tmsnrt.rs/1TQYq0t).
Some analysts suggest the drilling uptick is part of Saudi
Arabia's strategy of defending or even increasing its oil market
share ("Saudi oil gambit moves to phase two", Bloomberg, April
10).
There have even been suggestions the kingdom is reviving its
previously abandoned plan to raise capacity from 12.5 million to
15.0 million barrels per day ("Saudi Arabia is on a drilling
binge", Quartz, April 12).
But it is at least as likely the increase in drilling is
driven by the need to replace declining output from mature
fields and the need to develop new sources of gas for power
generation.
TWILIGHT IN THE DESERT
Writing about Saudi Arabia's oil reserves, future production
and spare capacity is a professional graveyard for oil analysts.
Ten years ago, respected oil analyst Matthew Simmons wrote
an alarming book about the depletion of Saudi oil reserves and
its impact on the global economy ("Twilight in the desert",
Simmons, 2005).
On the basis of a detailed study of field production
records, Simmons argued the Saudis were overstating the
remaining recoverable reserves and would struggle to maintain
let alone increase their output in future.
As oil prices surged between 2004 and 2008, Simmons' book
provided powerful ammunition for analysts convinced global oil
supplies were peaking.
Subsequent events proved Simmons wrong, as Saudi Arabia
increased oil and gas production to record levels and appeared
to have no difficulty sustaining them.
Simmons also missed the advent of the shale revolution in
North America which added significantly to global reserves and
production.
However, even if concerns about reserves have receded, there
is still persistent uncertainty about just how much spare
production capacity there really is in Saudi Arabia.
No one knows for certain just how much more crude the
kingdom could produce in an emergency if the order was given to
open all the wells to the maximum.
Almost nothing is reported publicly about how much is
produced from each field, how much they could produce if the
spigots were opened fully, and how much still remains to be
produced.
Field production and reserve figures are closely-held state
secrets. It is not even clear if the Saudis themselves have
accurate data on reserves and spare capacity.
SAUDI RESERVES CONUNDRUM
Saudi Aramco declares it has 267 billion barrels of
remaining recoverable oil reserves, a figure which has remained
unchanged since 1988/89 (tmsnrt.rs/1TQYq0D).
Since then, the kingdom has produced 92 billion barrels of
oil, which implies it has added a similar amount to the reserve
base ("BP Statistical Review of World Energy", 2015).
The kingdom has not discovered any new super-giant fields
since the 1960s but it is not unusual for reserves in existing
fields to be revised upwards as a result of better estimates and
improvements in technology.
In many countries, reserve growth from existing fields has
exceeded the volume of new field discoveries ("Reserve growth in
oil and gas fields", USGS, 2013).
But Saudi reserves have remained unchanged for almost 30
years despite shifts in technology and oil prices, which would
have produced some variation if they were calculated according
to normal commercial standards for "proved reserves".
Most analysts treat Saudi Arabia's declared reserves as a
placeholder. The kingdom clearly has large reserves but just how
big no one knows.
Following talk about a part-privatisation of Saudi Aramco at
the start of the year, many commentators attempted to put a
valuation on the company using its declared reserves of 260
billion barrels.
The reality is that we have no idea how much oil the country
could eventually produce because everything about the production
system is shrouded in secrecy.
As a result, Aramco's upstream production assets could never
be included in any normal stock market listing since there is no
reserve basis on which to value them.
SUSTAINING PRODUCTION
The majority of the kingdom's output comes from fields that
have been producing for decades and are increasingly mature.
Among the big oilfields, Dammam was discovered in 1938,
Abqaiq in 1940, Qatif in 1945, Ghawar in 1948, Safaniya in 1951,
Khursaniya in 1956, Khurais and Manifa in 1957, Berri in 1964,
Zuluf in 1965, Jana, Karan and Marjan in 1967, and Shaybah in
1968 ("Trek of the oil finders", American Association of
Petroleum Geologists, 1975).
Not all these fields were put into production immediately
but most have been producing for several decades. As is normal,
the natural reservoir energy in all the major fields has
declined and the oil-to-water production ratio is falling.
Saudi Aramco and its contractors have sustained production
by drilling additional wells and employing enhanced oil recovery
techniques to sweep the remaining oil towards the wells.
But the older fields like Ghawar must be coming under
increasing pressure as they enter their fifth and sixth decades.
At the same time, Saudi Arabia has been increasing its total
production to meet rising demand from domestic consumers and
defend its share of export markets.
Saudi Arabia raised crude production from an average of 7.6
million barrels per day in 2002 to 9.7 million in 2014 and 10.3
million in the third quarter of 2015, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
Sustaining production at these rates and even increasing it
has required a Herculean effort to offset the natural field
declines.
Drilling has been rising for two decades as the kingdom
seeks to squeeze more oil from its ageing fields and develop
more natural gas for power generation to conserve oil for
export.
In this context, it makes sense to increase development and
production from newer and less-developed fields like Shaybah and
Khurais to ease the pressure on older fields like Ghawar.
By reducing production pressure on old fields, Saudi Aramco
plans to extend their lives and increase the amount of oil
ultimately recovered from them.
Saudi Aramco has taken advantage of the global downturn to
secure big cuts in drilling fees from its contractors.
The problem is that increased output and capacity at newer
fields tends to be announced but declining output and capacity
from older fields remains secret.
Without accurate statistics on production and reserves for
individual fields, it is impossible to know how much of the
drilling is adding net production capacity and how much is
offsetting field declines.
But it seems safe to assume that at least part, perhaps a
big part, of the increased drilling reported over the last
decade is being driven by the need to sustain production in the
face of heavy exporting from ageing fields.
The same is true across the other countries on the Arabian
peninsula: more drilling is needed to offset the natural decline
in output from ageing fields.
(Editing by David Evans)