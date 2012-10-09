RIYADH Oct 9 Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 10.3 percent due to higher total operating income.

The lender said it had profit of 572.7 million riyals ($152.71 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 519.2 million riyals in the prior-year period.

In a statement posted on the bourse website, Riyad Bank said total operating income in the quarter rose 3.6 percent to 1.19 billion riyals, while income from special commissions grew by 8.1 percent to 846 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting By Angus McDowall)