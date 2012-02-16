UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 21

Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,299.86 points after climbing to an intra-day high of 7,329.56, the highest level since the middle of January. * BHP: Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger-than-expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices