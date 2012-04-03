* Abu Dhabi fund raises stake to 10.45 pct - bourse filing
* Arabtec share surge to close up 15 pct on stake boost
* Investors expect further stake increases
* Arabtec had increased holding to 5.3 pct in March
DUBAI, April 3 Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund
Aabar Investments has nearly doubled its stake in Arabtec
to 10.45 percent, a bourse filing showed on Tuesday,
making it the largest shareholder in the Dubai builder and
boosting its influence.
Sovereign fund Aabar, which owns stakes in high-profile
names such as German carmaker Daimler, commodities
trader Glencore and Italy's UniCredit, raised
its Arabtec stake to 10.45 percent just weeks after it boosted
its holding to 5.3 percent in early March.
Shares in Arabtec - which Aabar unsuccessfully tried to buy
two years ago in a $1.7 billion deal for a 70-percent stake --
closed up 15 percent at 3.45 dirhams ($0.94)on the Dubai bourse.
The stock is up 89 percent year-to-date.
The latest stake increase was made through the fund's Aabar
Real Estate unit, the filing showed, while the March purchase
was made via its Aabar Petroleum Investments arm.
"Aabar Real Estate and Aabar Petroleum Investments are being
treated as separate companies. According to (the Emirates
Securities and Commodities Authority), these are transactions by
different groups," said an Arabtec official who refused to be
named.
"Our understanding is that Aabar is not the type of company
that would be interested in a controlling stake."
Aabar was not immediately available for comment.
Arabtec, the largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by
market value, saw a three-fold rise in fourth-quarter net profit
last month.
Recently, the firm was awarded a $153 million contract for
the expansion of the Dubai International Airport and also won
three contracts in neighbouring Abu Dhabi for 256 million
dirhams.
"Aabar as the largest shareholder in the company could try
to influence the management of the company and for the coming
board meetings. It may try to materialize this increased stake
in the shareholder structure," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio
manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
"Now, there is speculation that they could increase their
stake further," Henin added.
Last month, Arabtec's chief financial officer said the firm
had no plans to renew talks with Aabar about taking a stake
because its funding needs had eased.
Dubai's property sector, which went through over three years
of slowdown sparked by the 2008 global financial crisis, is
showing some signs of stability this year. However, neighbouring
Abu Dhabi is still struggling despite being less affected by the
global crisis initially.
Aabar, which is involved in some master developments across
Abu Dhabi, has cut about a third of its staff amid the
continuing downturn. Abu Dhabi developers have been forced to
cancel projects and restructure their huge pile of debt.
Last month, Abu Dhabi's largest real estate firm Aldar
Properties said it is considering a merger with rival
Sorouh Real Estate in a state-backed tie up. More
consolidations are expected in the year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Praveen Menon and Nadia Saleem;
Editing by Amran Abocar)