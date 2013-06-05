UPDATE 2-China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global demand improves
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
DUBAI, June 5 Arabtec Holding : * Says wins 810 million dirhams hotel and apartment contract in Dubai * Says targets dividend payout of at least 10 percent
from 2013 * CEO says project wins to positively impact earings by year end
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
* Lyft seeking at least $500 million in new funding- WSJ, citing sources Source text http://on.wsj.com/2ltALVE
March 2Australian shares rose on Thursday and looked to set to snap a five-day losing streak as signs of stronger global manufacturing activity and President Donald Trump's pledges to boost the U.S. economy encouraged investors to return to the market.