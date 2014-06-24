* Says has offers from govt entities, construction firm
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, June 24 The former chief executive of
Arabtec Holding said he had three offers for his 28.85
percent stake in the Dubai contractor but was holding out for
more than double its current value following a slump in the
share price.
Management turmoil at Arabtec has dominated Dubai's stock
market, pulling it into bear territory on Monday and
contributing to a further 6.7 percent drop in the benchmark
index on Tuesday.
Investors have been dumping Arabtec stock since stakeholder
Aabar Investments trimmed its holding earlier this month,
fanning speculation that it might exit entirely and upset the
company's rapid expansion plans.
The subsequent departure of CEO and top shareholder Hasan
Ismaik after 21 months at the helm, with other executives
following in his wake, deepened the impression of management
turmoil, exacerbated by a lack of explanation from the company.
Ismaik, who has not explained the reasons behind his
departure, told Reuters on Tuesday he had offers to buy his
holding - the largest single stake in the contractor - from
government entities and an international construction firm.
But he would not be drawn on who the offers were from or
whether Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Aabar - the other main
shareholder in Arabtec - was one of the interested parties.
Aabar, which cut its stake by nearly 3 percent to 18.94
percent this month, has helped establish Arabtec as a vanguard
of efforts by the United Arab Emirates to boost Egypt's
struggling economy, helping the company secure a $40 billion
contract to build a million homes in the north African country.
It has repeatedly declined requests for comment in relation
to Arabtec since the saga began.
"If the offer is more than 6 or 7 dirhams a share, maybe I
will sell," Ismaik told Reuters by telephone.
When asked about the recent slump in the share price and its
impact on his thinking, he added: "I know there is a problem,
but if I don't get the right price, then I will keep it, as I
believe the company (share price) will come back."
At Tuesday's closing price, Ismaik's stake would be worth
3.96 billion dirhams ($1.08 billion), according to Reuters
calculations.
Arabtec shares fell on Tuesday by 10 percent, the maximum
allowed under stock exchange rules, to 3.12 dirhams, the seventh
trading session in the last 12 in which it has hit the price
drop limit.
Arabtec's shares are now down 53 percent since the start of
June after more than doubling in price in the first five months
of 2014, leaving investors pondering the company's real value.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch slashed its target price by a
third to 4.2 dirhams on Tuesday, according to a note obtained by
Reuters.
"We view the lack of clarity on the strategy changes and the
recent wave of firings as evidence of rising governance risk,
and we believe a higher equity risk premium is warranted at this
stage," the bank said, adding it would maintain its 'neutral'
rating on the stock until management provides more detail on its
strategy.
Ismaik, whose holding in Arabtec jumped to 21.46 percent
from 8.03 percent at the end of May, before increasing to its
current level earlier this month, said he did not foresee any
problem from the regulator, banks or the company itself in
offloading his stake.
"Of course, there is no problem. I can sell my shares, even
to an international investor," he said. Foreign investors
including Jordanian-national Ismaik held 45.82 percent of
Arabtec on Tuesday, according to bourse data, just below the 49
percent limit.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Writing by David French; editing by Andrew Torchia and Tom
Pfeiffer)