DUBAI Aug 8 The consortium building Abu Dhabi's
new airport terminal is close to securing a 4-billion dirhams
($1.1 billion) financing deal, which will be mainly
sharia-compliant, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Turkey's TAV Insaat, Dubai's Arabtec Holding and
Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Co. were awarded a
$2.9-billion contract in June to build a mid-field terminal in
the emirate.
Dubai lender Mashreq is leading the financing deal
which includes First Gulf Bank, Union National Bank
, Al Hilal Bank, all from Abu Dhabi, and Jordan's Arab
Bank, said two banking sources close to the deal who
declined to be identified.
The financing will be 80 percent sharia-compliant with the
remainder secured via a conventional loan, the sources said. The
four-year contractor finance facility will see all banks provide
roughly equal amounts.
