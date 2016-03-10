DUBAI, March 10 Arabtec Holding, the Dubai-listed construction company, said on Thursday it had been awarded a contract to build a 1.1 billion dirham ($300 million) twin-towers project in central Dubai.

Comprising 50-storey towers, the project includes residential apartments with a total area of more than 227,800 square metres, it said. Construction will start imminently and last 2-1/2 years, it added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)