DUBAI, March 20 Dubai-listed Arabtec
has won a 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.85 million) contract from
the UAE federal government to build 1,100 houses in the eastern
emirate of Fujairah, the company said on Sunday.
Arabtec, 36-percent owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar
Investments, said construction would begin immediately and is
expected to take about 2-1/2 years, according to a bourse
statement.
The houses will be for Emirati nationals.
Before the statement was published, Arabtec's shares ended
6.8 percent higher on Dubai's bourse, outperforming the main
stock index which rose 0.06 percent.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams)
