RIYADH May 25 A subsidiary of Dubai-based
contractor Arabtec Holding has won a 404-million Saudi
riyals ($107.7 million) contract to build a hospital in Saudi
Arabia, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
The Aldara Hospital and Medical Centre is scheduled for
completion in early 2015 and will house a 105-bed, six-storey
hospital and two medical centres in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The client is Aldara Medical Corporation, the statement said.
The contract was awarded to Arabtec Terna, which is 60
percent owned by Arabtec, the company that built Dubai's Palm
Island. The company said it wants to expand in the Gulf region
and do more specialised construction projects.
(Reporting By Marwa Rashad; Editing by Angus McDowall, Ron
Askew)