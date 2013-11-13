Olympics-Los Angeles has eye on 2024 prize, nothing else
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.
DUBAI Nov 13 Arabtec, Dubai's largest listed construction firm, said on Wednesday it had dropped plans for a second phase of a planned $1.3 billion rights issue and capital hike, after reporting a jump in third-quarter net profit.
Arabtec, which is building a branch of France's Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi, made a third-quarter net profit of 100.8 million dirhams ($27.4 million) compared with 35 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2012, it said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.
The earnings were well ahead of estimate by five analysts polled by Reuters who expected a quarterly profit of 64.9 million dirhams.
Arabtec said its board of directors had decided to cancel the phase 2 of its rights issue and capital increase due to a strong financial position reached by the company.
It had raised $653 million through a rights issue in July and planned to raise an equal amount in the second phase if needed. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by William Maclean)
HONG KONG, March 10 Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group, plans a Hong Kong share sale worth about $800 million as soon as this year, IFR reported, citing people familiar with the plans.
* Liquidator has commenced legal proceedings in regional courts of Germany against company, to claim a sum of 1.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: