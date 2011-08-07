* Q2 net profit 28.9 mln dirhams vs 111.1 mln dirhams in Q2 2010

DUBAI, Aug 7 Dubai builder Arabtec's second quarter net profit fell 74 percent, missing analysts' forecasts as the firm's general and administrative expenses almost doubled.

The largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by market value made a net profit of 28.9 million dirhams ($7.9 million), compared with a net profit of 111.1 million dirhams in the same period last year, it said in a statement on Dubai's bourse website on Sunday.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the company to report a net profit of 39.63 million dirhams.

Revenue for the three-month period ending June 30 was 1.22 billion dirhams down slightly from 1.28 billion dirhams in the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses jumped to 94.1 million dirhams from 49.2 million dirhams, the statement said while finance costs showed a loss of 793,000 dirhams compared to a profit of 5.42 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2010.

Arabtec is looking to eventually more-than-double its workforce to 25,000 in Saudi Arabia as it continues to shift its focus to other markets following a real estate collapse in Dubai, it said in June.

The builder said in June that it expects to maintain its current backlog of projects worth around 15 billion dirhams in all of its markets by the end of the year. (Reporting by Jason Benham; Editing by Shaheen Pasha)