* Q2 net profit 28.9 mln dirhams vs 111.1 mln dirhams in Q2
2010
* Q2 revenues 1.22 bln dirhams vs 1.28 bln dirhams
* General, admin expenses nearly double
* Shares fall as part of regional sell-off
DUBAI, Aug 7 Dubai builder Arabtec's
second quarter net profit fell 74 percent, missing analysts'
forecasts as the firm's general and administrative expenses
almost doubled.
The largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by market
value made a net profit of 28.9 million dirhams ($7.9 million),
compared with a net profit of 111.1 million in the same period
last year, it said in a statement on Dubai's bourse website on
Sunday.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the company
to report a net profit of 39.63 million dirhams.
Arabtec's shares slumped 5.6 percent at 0829 GMT as part of
a regional stock market sell-off as investors reacted to
Friday's U.S. ratings downgrade by S&P. Dubai's index
fell 4.1 percent.
Revenue for the three-month period ending June 30 was 1.22
billion dirhams down slightly from 1.28 billion dirhams in the
same period last year, the statement showed.
General and administrative expenses jumped to 94.1 million
dirhams from 49.2 million dirhams, the statement said while
finance costs showed a loss of 793,000 dirhams compared to a
profit of 5.42 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2010.
"The key reason why we expected numbers to remain widely in
line with the first quarter is simply the fact that Arabtec's
major projects have yet to commence," said Roy Cherry, real
estate analyst at Shuaa Capital.
Cherry added that earnings in the second half of the year
should be boosted by the expected start of a major Saudi project
before year end.
Arabtec made a net profit of 26.6 million dirhams in the
first quarter.
Arabtec is looking to eventually more-than-double its
workforce to 25,000 in Saudi Arabia as it continues to shift its
focus to other markets following a real estate collapse in
Dubai, it said in June.
The builder said then that it expects to maintain its
current backlog of projects worth around 15 billion dirhams in
all of its markets by the end of the year.
