ABU DHABI Nov 27 Negotiations to implement a
$40 billion scheme for one million new homes in Egypt have been
slowed by board changes at the Dubai-based contractor Arabtec
Holding, Egypt's housing minister said on Thursday.
But Mostafa Madbouly said he believed that would only have a
minor impact on the project's delivery, seen as vital in easing
the country's housing shortage in a state that has experienced
major political and economic upheaval in recent years.
"The process slowed down a bit with the changes in the board
but now we have a new board and are starting active negotiations
with Arabtec," the minister told an investment event in Abu
Dhabi.
"I think what happened with Arabtec will only delay things
one month or two but it won't be a big delay," he told
reporters at the event, noting the original timetable had been
to conclude talks by the end of November.
In October, Arabtec said it planned to launch the first
phase of the huge housing project by the end of the year.
Arabtec had previously said the first homes in the project
backed by both the Egyptian and UAE governments would be
delivered in early 2017, with the whole project to be completed
by 2020.
Arabtec endured a period of turmoil in mid-2014 as the
sudden resignation of Hasan Ismaik in June undermined the growth
prospects of the company.
This came amid talk of a fall-out between the former chief
executive and state-owned Aabar Investments, which had been
using its influence to secure the contractor a number of major
projects.
Madbouly said his housing ministry had started to discuss
the price of the units in the scheme and the final feasibility
study would be presented to it in the next couple of weeks.
"As soon as we reach an agreement with Arabtec and have the
approval of cabinet, we will make this a model for future public
private partnerships," Madbouly added.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Maha El Dahan; Writing by
David French; Editing by Tom Heneghan)