DUBAI, Sept 2 United Arab Emirates-based builder
Arabtec on Wednesday denied a media report that it
would only develop the first phase of a project in Egypt to
build one million homes.
The company announced more than a year ago that it had
agreed in principle with the Egyptian government to build one
million homes in the country, but it has been seeking since then
to finalise the deal.
"There is no progress regarding the housing project in Egypt
and therefore the company denies the news referred to above,"
Arabtec said in a bourse statement on Wednesday. It did not
specify the source of the report to which it was referring.
Egyptian officials have said the entire project would cost
around 280 billion Egyptian pounds ($35.8 billion). Arabtec said
in April that the first phase would involve building 100,000
homes.
Arabtec's size and restructuring at the company over the
past year has led some analysts to question whether Arabtec has
the resources to deliver all one million homes by a 2020
deadline.
