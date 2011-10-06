DUBAI Oct 6 Dubai builder Arabtec said its joint venture company, under formation in India, has received a 750 million dirhams ($204.19 mln) contract to build three residential apartments in the country.

Arabtec said the projects, to be completed in over four years, have been awarded to its joint venture with Raheja Developers Ltd. Arabtec is the largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by market value. ($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Shaheen Pasha)