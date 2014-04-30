* Arabtec says 40 pct of construction unit to be listed next
yr
* CEO says multiple acquisitions planned by 2018
* Firm scraps cash portion of 2013 dividend for more stock
ABU DHABI, April 30 Dubai contractor Arabtec
Holding plans to list a portion of its construction
unit in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Abu Dhabi bourse
next year, the group chief executive said on Wednesday.
IPOs dried up in the UAE when its financial crisis erupted
five years ago but a recovery in the economy, especially in
Dubai, has led to some firms announcing plans to list shares in
the coming months.
Arabtec, in which Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar owns a major
stake, is trying to evolve from a local contractor into a
multinational development company as its finances are boosted by
a recovery in Dubai's property market.
CEO Hasan Ismaik said the plan was to float about 40 percent
of the company's construction subsidiary, which he valued at 10
billion dirhams ($2.7 billion).
Dubai-listed Arabtec announced plans in February to set up
five new subsidiaries to focus on areas including new geographic
markets, the real estate sector and infrastructure projects.
Ismaik, speaking at a press conference after the company's
annual shareholders meeting in Abu Dhabi, added Arabtec also had
plans to list parts of the firm on the London, Hong Kong and
U.S. markets in the coming years, but did not elaborate.
The contractor, which built the emirate's famous palm
islands, would also engage in multiple acquisitions and mergers
by 2018, Ismaik said without giving any more details.
He however denied that it planned to acquire Kuwaiti
construction firm Kharafi National. Sources had said the company
was in talks to fully acquire the Kuwaiti firm.
At the shareholder meeting, the company's board scrapped
previous plans for a cash dividend to shareholders for 2013 and
raised its stock dividend to 40 percent.
The company's board had earlier proposed a cash dividend of
0.1 dirhams ($0.03) per share plus bonus shares worth 30 percent
of its share capital.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
