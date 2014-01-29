DUBAI Jan 29 Arabtec Holding, a big
Dubai-based construction firm, said it was discussing a number
of large projects with the Iraqi government and would open an
office in Baghdad to help its business in the country.
The office will promote ventures which Arabtec formed last
year with South Korea's Samsung Engineering and GS
Engineering & Construction, in line with the
company's strategy of diversifying into higher-margin segments
such as infrastructure and oil and gas, it said on Wednesday.
Last week, Arabtec said it planned to open a regional
headquarters in Belgrade to aid its expansion into the Balkan
region.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)