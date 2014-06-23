DUBAI, June 23 Dubai contractor Arabtec Holding
has laid off a significant number of employees in the
wake of chief executive Hasan Ismaik's departure last week,
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Large numbers of staff, including at least two senior
executives, have departed the company since Ismaik resigned, the
industry sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.
Arabtec declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
The sources couldn't confirm details, including which
executives had departed or the exact number of people who had
left the company.
Bloomberg News reported earlier on Monday that the number
was in the hundreds and included the company's head of mergers
and acquisitions, Shohidul Ahad-Choudhury.
"As far as I know and from what I've heard from inside the
company, it has more to do with the change of management rather
than cost-cutting," said Allen Sandeep, director of research at
Naeem Holding.
The company has been reeling in recent days, with its share
price dropping by nearly half since the beginning of June, as
market rumours over the commitment of its main shareholder - Abu
Dhabi state-owned fund Aabar Investments - and the position of
former CEO Ismaik damaged investor sentiment.
Its share price was down 10 percent at 0920 GMT, the maximum
daily limit allowed. Should it close at that level, it will be
the sixth trading session in the last 11 in which the price has
dropped its daily limit.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Olzhas Auyezov in Dubai and
Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Writing by David French; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)