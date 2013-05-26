BRIEF-MHM Metals updates on Mercantile Investment takeover offer
* Refers to off-market cash takeover offer by Mercantile Ofm Pty for all shares in mhm metals limited
DUBAI May 26 Arabtec, the contractor part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, has won a $197 million contract to build a hotel and residential project in Jordan, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
The contractor will build three 17-storey buildings in Amman, which include one St Regis Hotel tower and two other residential towers. The project was awarded by Abu Dhabi developer Al Maabar, Arabtec said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.
Work on the project will commence in July and will take 33 months for completion, it said.
Arabtec has won a series of projects after replacing its chief executive in February amid a management shake-up led by Aabar, which has tightened its grip on the group.
Its subsidiary won a $108 million contract to build a hospital in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management reports 8.6 pct stake in Gigpeak Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mn8a9q) Further company coverage: