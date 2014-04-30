DUBAI, April 30 Dubai's largest listed builder
Arabtec, which is on an aggressive expansion drive,
will carry out multiple acquisitions and mergers by 2018, the
chief executive of the company said at the annual shareholders'
meeting on Wednesday.
In a presentation on his 2018 vision for Arabtec, Chief
Executive Hasan Ismaik said the company would "carry out
multiple acquisitions and mergers with attractive value to
Arabtec in sectors with high profit margins."
The contractor, in which Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar is a key
stakeholder, has won a series of contracts in the region
recently including high-profile projects such as the development
of Abu Dhabi's main airport and building of a Louvre museum and
a contract to build 1 million homes in Egypt.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the company to nearly
double its first quarter net profit year-on-year.
