DUBAI, March 7 Rumours that a former chief
executive of Arabtec Holding, Hasan Ismaik, will be
appointed to its board are false, the Dubai-listed construction
firm said on Monday.
"The rumours over the appointment of Mr Hasan Ismaik as
Chairman or member of the board of directors of Arabtec are
false and are not based on any true facts or events," Arabtec
said in a bourse filing.
"Moreover, we are not anticipating any change to the board of
directors of Arabtec at this stage."
The statement comes after Ismaik raised his investment in
the contractor to 11.91 percent from 11.81 percent.
News of the stake increase ignited frenzied speculative
buying of Arabtec's shares, which has long been one of the most
volatile stocks on Dubai's stock market.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Matt Smith)