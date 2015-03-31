BRIEF-United Bank of India approves QIP issue price of 23.22 rupees per share
* Says approved QIP issue price of INR 23.22 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nYzb0e Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 31 Arabtec Holding, Dubai's largest listed builder, has appointed a new chief executive to its wholly-owned construction subsidiary, the parent firm said on Tuesday.
Raja Ghanma has been promoted from chief operating officer to CEO of Arabtec Construction, Arabtec Holding said in a bourse filing.
Ghanma has worked for Arabtec for more than 20 years and was a board member of the Arabtec Holding from 2008-2014, the statement said. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Says approved QIP issue price of INR 23.22 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nYzb0e Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 0.24 yuan(pre-tax)/share to shareholders for FY 2016