By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Stanley Carvalho
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, April 24 Loss-making Dubai
contractor Arabtec's board has hired restructuring
advisory firm AlixPartners to help it strengthen its capital
structure and reform its business, three sources aware of the
matter told Reuters on Sunday.
Among the tasks for AlixPartners will be to offer
recommendations on how to boost the company's funding and cash
flow to support newly-awarded projects, the sources said,
declining to be named as the information is not public.
The Gulf construction sector is in a marked slowdown after
the slump in oil prices forced governments to rein in spending,
compounding internal problems at Arabtec which has seen several
board and management changes. The company has lost around 77
percent of its share value since May 2014.
Arabtec declined to comment on AlixPartners' appointment
when contacted by Reuters on Sunday, but signalled the company
is embarking on a new strategy that will be rolled out in 2016.
"It is a refined strategy, rather than a wholesale revamp,"
said Steven Salo, Arabtec's investor relations head. This will
include increased focus on its core business, and sale of
non-core assets.
AlixPartners did not respond to emails from Reuters.
Arabtec, which has recorded five continuous quarters of
losses, is aiming to cut costs and this could include job cuts,
its chairman Mohamed al-Rumaithi told reporters at its annual
shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
Once an investor favourite, Arabtec's shares soared as
investors bet that the steadily increasing influence of Abu
Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments -- which owns 36 percent of
the company -- would lead to lucrative government contracts.
But schemes such as a $36 billion project to build 1 million
homes in Egypt or $6.1 billion-worth of property for Aabar in
the United Arab Emirates have yet to be realised.
Hasan Ismaik, a Jordanian businessman who took the helm at
Arabtec in 2013, raised his stake as high as 28.85 percent in
2014 but then quit as CEO in June that year after tensions with
Aabar. His departure precipitated a fractious period which
eventually led to him selling part of his stake to the Abu Dhabi
fund.
Ismaik's ownership in Arabtec currently stands at 11.81
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The contractor will go to banks for funding but there will
be no bond issues for the time being, Rumaithi said on
Wednesday, without elaborating.
Among the builder's pipeline of projects includes a 1.7
billion dirham ($463 million) contract awarded last month by the
UAE federal government to build 1,100 houses in the eastern
emirate of Fujairah.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
