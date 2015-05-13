DUBAI May 13 Dubai's largest construction firm Arabtec swung to a first-quarter net loss on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates.

The builder reported a loss attributable to equity holders in the parent of 279.82 million dirhams ($76.2 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to a 137.89 million dirham profit in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement to Dubai's bourse.

Global Investment House had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly profit of 95 million dirhams, while SICO Bahrain had estimated a profit of 20.2 million dirhams. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)