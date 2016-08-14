DUBAI Aug 14 Dubai contractor Arabtec
reported a narrower loss in the second quarter on Sunday, its
seventh straight quarterly loss.
Arabtec made a net loss attributable to equity holders in
the parent of 186.4 million dirham ($50.8 million) in the three
months to June 30, it said in a statement.
This compares with a loss of 718.4 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2015.
EFG Hermes had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly net
loss of 83.2 million dirhams.
The company has been struggling with a difficult industry
environment as Gulf economies slow and governments restrain
spending because of low oil prices, hiring AlixPartners to help
draw up a plan to revise its business and capital structure.
In June, shareholders agreed to use 1 billion dirhams of the
company's statutory reserves to wipe out some of its accumulated
losses.
The firm's quarterly revenue was 2.16 billion dirhams,
versus 1.80 billion dirhams a year earlier.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Sami Aboudi)