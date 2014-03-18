DUBAI, March 18 Dubai builder Arabtec
on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter net profit more than tripled
on the back of an increasing backlog of projects and growth in
its key United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia markets.
The contractor reported a net income of 122 million dirhams
($33.2 million), compared with 32 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2012.
Arabtec also proposed a 2013 cash dividend of 0.1 dirham per
share plus bonus shares worth 30 percent of share capital. The
company gave no dividend for 2012.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
