* Q3 loss 944.8 mln dhs vs profit of 68.7 mln dhs a yr ago
* Takes provisions, reverses some previously recognised
claims
* Q3 revenue 1.6 bln dirhams vs 2.1 bln dirhams a yr ago
* Losses over the past four quarters total 2.06 bln dirhams
(Recasts, adds details)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 11 Dubai-listed builder Arabtec
reported losses for a fourth straight quarter on
Wednesday as it took provisions, reversed some previously
recognised claims and warned the regional construction sector
would remain difficult into 2016.
The company, whose largest shareholder is Abu Dhabi state
fund Aabar, has seen its share price fall more than 80 percent
from a May 2014 peak as a much vaunted project to build 1
million homes in Egypt failed to be agreed and its former chief
executive quit following tensions with Aabar.
Arabtec made a net loss attributable to equity holders in
the parent of 944.8 million dirhams ($257.26 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement to the Dubai
bourse. This compares with a profit of 68.7 million dirhams in
the corresponding period of 2014.
SICO Bahrain had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly net
loss of 21.2 million dirhams.
The company's losses have steadily worsened since falling
into the red in the fourth-quarter of 2014. Its combined losses
for the past four quarters total 2.06 billion dirhams, Reuters
data shows.
Arabtec said its third-quarter loss was partly due to
reversing 379 million dirhams of previously recognised claims
plus provisions of 136 million dirhams against receivables.
"The regional construction market is currently very
challenging, a dynamic that is expected to persist throughout
the remainder of 2015 and possibly into early 2016," Arabtec's
statement said.
The firm's third-quarter revenue was 1.6 billion dirhams,
versus 2.1 billion dirhams a year earlier.
The company has undergone major management and board
upheavals over the past two years, including the departure of
its former chairman, chief financial officer and ex-CEO Hasan
Ismaik.
Ismaik, who left in June 2014, had vowed to make Arabtec one
of the 10 top companies globally by 2018 and the company's
backlog multiplied under his charge.
But many of these agreements failed to become firm orders
and the company has "introduced a more selective approach to
project targeting", according to Wednesday's statement.
Arabtec's shares were down 9.4 percent as of 0614 GMT,
versus a decline of 1.7 percent in Dubai's index.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Sunil Nair)