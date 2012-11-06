UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBAI Nov 6 Arabtec Holding PJSC : * Dubai's Arabtec Holding Q3 profit 35 million dirhams versus 39.1
million dirhams year-ago - statement * Q3 revenue 1.4 billion dirhams versus 1.1 billion dirhams year-ago * Says board considered funding options including capital raise and/or issue of
convertible bonds
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts