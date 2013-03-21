LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Dubai construction firm Arabtec has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as bookrunners to manage two rights issues designed to raise a combined Dh4.66bn (USD1.3bn), IFR understands.

The firm will hold two rights issues, one this year and one in 2014, to raise Dh2.385bn (US$650m) each. The first of these is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2013.

The company's decision to raise money over two phases was made as a matter of convenience to fund projects as and when they come along.

However, the decision to release terms so well in advance of the second deal will create an overhang on the stock, one observer said; Arabtec said yesterday it will offer a total of 3.16bn shares - 1.58bn in 2013 and 1.58bn in 2014 - suggesting an offer price of Dh1.509 per share.

Management will not be unduly worried and will be waiting to see how the stock performs over the next few weeks as more details emerge, a source close to the deal said.

"A lot of announcements are coming through soon on how the money is going to be used and we can re-evaluate the situation then," the source said.

The company first revealed plans to raise US$1.8bn through a rights issue and a convertible bond at the end of February on the heels of a management shake-up.

Within days, the share price fell by over a third from a high of Dh3 on Wednesday, February 27, to a low of Dh1.99 the following Tuesday, March 5.

The unusual decision to hold two rights issues may have been made with this reaction in mind - to avoid an immediate erosion in shareholder value, the observer said.

The deal is not believed to be underwritten by the bookrunners.