DUBAI, April 17 Arabtec, the
contractor part-owned by Abu Dhabi fund Aabar, signed an
agreement with Korea's Samsung Engineering Co to
jointly form a new company that will focus on large energy and
power-related projects in the region.
The Dubai-based builder, which is planning a $1.8 billion
capital increase as part of its expansion drive, said the new
firm would be 60 percent owned by Arabtec and headquartered in
the oil-rich United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi.
Samsung Engineering would own the remaining 40 percent, the
two companies said in a joint bourse statement on Wednesday.
Under the terms of the agreement, the new firm will
exclusively bid for projects in oil and gas, power and
infrastructure segments in the Middle East and North Africa, in
contracts ranging between $3-$10 billion, the statement said.
Arabtec is keen to expand into the oil & gas construction
business and is also set to acquire the remaining 40 percent it
does not already own in UAE oil and gas construction firm Target
Engineering, according to sources familiar with the plan.
Arabtec replaced its chief executive in February as part of
the shake-up led by Aabar, which has been tightening its grip on
the group.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)