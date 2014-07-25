DUBAI, July 25 Dubai construction company
Arabtec's former boss has sold about $4 million worth
of shares in the group this week, cutting his stake slightly,
stock exchange data showed.
Arabtec's shares have swung around wildly this year on
apparent tensions between chief executive Hasan Ismaik and Abu
Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, also a major Arabtec
shareholder. Ismaik resigned abruptly in June.
Ismaik cut his stake to 28.77 percent from 28.85 percent,
the website of the Dubai Financial Market showed. The new data
was published on Thursday, implying the shares were sold on
Wednesday.
The data showed 3.52 million shares were sold, worth 14.6
million dirhams ($4.0 million) at Wednesday's closing stock
price. Ismaik, who earlier this week declined to comment on his
stake, remains the biggest shareholder in Arabtec.
Aabar Investments is the second biggest shareholder with
18.94 percent, according to the DFM. Ismaik's resignation
fuelled a collapse in Arabtec's share price that dragged down
the entire Dubai stock market.
Investors are now speculating that Aabar may buy part or all
of Ismaik's stake. In a brief statement on Sunday, Aabar said it
was studying different options but that any negotiations would
be confidential.
Ismaik said in late June, after resigning, that he had
received several offers for his stake from parties he declined
to identify, but that he might only consider selling at 6 or 7
dirhams per share. The stock last traded at 4.00 dirhams.
Arabtec's board met on Thursday to review its second-quarter
earnings and other issues, the company said; the earnings are
expected to be announced on Sunday. Arabtec is one of Dubai's
biggest companies by market capitalisation.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia. Editing by Jane Merriman)