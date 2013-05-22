(Recasts lead, adds police chief comments)
DUBAI May 22 Dubai contractor Arabtec
said on Wednesday a four-day strike by foreign workers seeking
higher pay was over and the emirate's police chief said 200 of
them would be repatriated.
The company, in which Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Aabar owns
a near 22-percent stake, did not say whether workers' demands
for a wage hike of about $50 per month had been met.
Thousands of workers stayed away from work from Saturday in
a rare labour protest in Dubai where trade unions are banned.
"This unwarranted stoppage had been instigated by a minority
group who will be held accountable for their actions," Arabtec
said in a statement on Dubai's bourse earlier on Wednesday.
Police chief Dahi Khalfan said about 200 workers who took
part in the protests had been taken into custody in preparation
for being sent home at their own request.
Arabtec was among the contractors that built Dubai's
palm-shaped island projects and the world's tallest tower, the
Burj Khalifa.
Police were called into Arabtec worker accommodation on
Monday after labourers refused to report for work.
Khalfan said 200 workers had said they no longer wanted to
work for Arabtec and asked to be repatriated.
"The police doesn't interfere with company matters but the
workers don't want to work and they asked to leave," Khalfan
told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David
Cowell)