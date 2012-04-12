* Four Aabar executives including chairman nominated to
board
* Aabar has boosted stake in Arabtec to 10.45 pct recently
* Abu Dhabi fund also owns stakes in Daimler, Glencore
DUBAI, APRIL 12 - Dubai builder Arabtec has
nominated four executives from investment firm and top
shareholder Aabar to its board, it said on Thursday, a further
sign of the Abu Dhabi state fund's growing influence in the
company.
Aabar's Chairman Kadem Abdulla al-Qubaisi and Chief
Executive Mohammed Ahmed al-Husseiny were among executives
included in the list of board member nominees, the company said
in a regulatory filing on the Dubai bourse.
Sovereign fund Aabar, which owns stakes in high-profile
names such as German carmaker Daimler, commodities
trader Glencore and Italy's UniCredit, raised
its Arabtec stake to 10.45 percent this month, just weeks after
boosting its holding to 5.3 percent in early March.
The move made Aabar the largest shareholder and analysts
have said the fund may increase its stake further in the Dubai
builder.
The board recommendations have to be approved by the
shareholders at the annual general meeting on April 28, the
contractor said.
Only three members from the current board has been retained,
which includes the Arabtec's Chief Executive Riad Kamal.
Shares in Arabtec - which Aabar unsuccessfully tried to buy
two years ago in a $1.7 billion deal for a 70-percent stake --
has climbed by 115 percent this year.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)