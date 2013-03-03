BRIEF-Axiare launches 10 pct capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding
* Says to carry out capital increase via issue of up to 7.2 million new shares, corresponding to 9.99 percent of its share capital
DUBAI, March 3 Arabtec Holding : * CEO says has no plans to delist stock from Dubai bourse * CEO says to grow business in Saudi, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and UAE; will seek
acquisitions to expand.
* Says to carry out capital increase via issue of up to 7.2 million new shares, corresponding to 9.99 percent of its share capital
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 7 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP pinned the blame for MF Global Holdings Ltd's collapse squarely on the commodity brokerage and its former chief executive, Jon Corzine, at the start on Tuesday of a trial over whether the auditor should pay about $3 billion for its alleged negligence.