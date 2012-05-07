MELBOURNE May 7 Australia's Arafura Resources
Ltd has lined up a potential customer in South Korea
for rare earths from its Nolans project, crucial towards
completing a bankable feasibility study on the project later
this year.
Arafura aims to become the world's fourth-biggest producer
of rare earths, looking to break China's dominance of the global
market for the metals used in everything from iPods to hybrid
car batteries and wind turbines.
The company said it had signed a non-binding memorandum of
understanding with a large Korean multinational, which it
declined to name, that would involve funding for the Nolans
project and buying at least 3,000 tonnes per year of rare earths
output from the project.
The companies could also team up to develop rare earth
separation facilities in Australia and South Korea, it said.
Arafura said the South Korean company had experience in
major construction projects and had ties to companies in the
chemicals industry and rare earths users.
Arafura has been targeting customers in Japan, South Korea,
Europe and the United States and has already signed a letter of
intent with Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Lewis)